Bulldog Roundup: How Mississippi State upset No. 10 Wake Forest
Mississippi State has had at least one fewer game played than most collegiate soccer teams, but that lack of in-game experience this season didn’t matter Sunday night.
The Bulldogs (2-0) beat No. 10 Wake Forest in Starkville, avenging last season’s loss to the Demon Deacons, and showcasing their strategy for the upcoming season.
Yes, opposing teams will see that strategy and try to counter it. But if one of the best teams in the nation sees it, makes a strategic adjustment and still loses, that won’t matter much.
Mississippi State dominated the time of possession against the Demon Deacons with a strong emphasis on backwards passes if nothing downfield was available.
For the most part, that strategy paid off. But, in one instance, that strategy nearly became the Bulldogs’ downfall.
Late in the first half, after scoring a goal for Mississippi State on a rebound header that sneaked past two defenders, Kara Harris attempted a backwards pass to goalkeeper Sarah Wommack. But Wake Forest’s Allie Flanagan beat Wommack to the ball and tapped in an easy goal, tying the game 1-1 headed into halftime.
The score remained tied until midway through the second half when Ally Perry was shoved from behind inside the Demon Deacon’s goal box, resulting in a penalty kick.
Perry took the penalty kick for Mississippi State and buried it past Wake Forest keeper Valentina Amaral, putting the Bulldogs ahead 2-1.
For the final 20 minutes, Wake Forest created a few quality scoring chances, but it would fall short.
Next up for Mississippi State will be its first road trip of the season as the Bulldogs will head to Waco, Texas to face Baylor on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
