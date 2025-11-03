Bulldog Roundup: Late goal lifts Mississippi State past Oklahoma
Mississippi State’s Tatum Borman wasn’t even on the pitch for an entire half of her team’s SEC Tournament first round match against Oklahoma.
But she made the most of her 35 minutes with three shots on goal, including a game-winning goal in the 89th minute Sunday. Borman received a throw in and dribbled past two defenders before shooting from the top of the box for a successful strike off the crossbar.
"I'm really proud of the way we played tonight. You know from the start of the game, we created some really good chances," Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. "We played our style of football. You know, we wanted to have it. We dominated possession, and we created really good chances. Credit to this group and the resiliency to keep fighting and score an absolute worldly to win the game. Really, really proud of the group, and now we rest and recover as we get ready to play against a really good Arkansas team."
Borman's goal was the Bulldogs’ latest game-winning goal in regulation in its postseason history, surpassing Rylie Combs' winner in the NCAA Tournament against New Mexico State in 2022 (87:03).
Mississippi State’s 22 shots and 11 shots on goal were both program records in the SEC Tournament, and State is already more than two-thirds of the way to its single-season SEC Tournament shot record (27).
The Bulldogs will have Monday off before facing the regular season SEC Champions, Arkansas, on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
2025 SEC Soccer Tournament Schedule and Results
(All matches televised on SEC Network.)
First Round | Sunday, November 2a
Match 1: Alabama 2, South Carolina 0
Match 2: Kentucky 1, Florida 0
Match 3: Mississippi State 1, Oklahoma 0
Match 4: LSU 3, Auburn 2
Quarterfinals | Tuesday, November 4
Match 5: No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
Match 6: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Match 7: No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m.
Match 8: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 LSU M4
Semifinals | Thursday, November 6
Match 9: Winner M7 vs. Winner M8, 3:30 p.m.
Match 10: Winner M5 vs. Winner M6, 6 p.m.
Championship | Sunday, November 9
Match 11: Winner M9 vs. Winner M10, 1:30 p.m.
Yesterday’s Results
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Georgia Tech Hidden Dual
- Soccer: Mississippi State 1, Oklahoma 0
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Georgia Tech Hidden Dual
- Women’s Basketball: Davidson at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., SECN+
Did You Notice?
SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s traveling college football pregame show, is coming to Starkville this weekend for Mississippi State’s game against No. 5 Georgia. The show will broadcast live from The Junction from 9-11 a.m. on SEC Network. Host Laura Rutledge will be joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow to preview the weekend's SEC action and share stories from across the conference.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
My favorite weather pattern happens to be when it rains mud. Dust comes through. Rain on top of it. It rains mud.- Mike Leach