Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State freshman receives SEC weekly honor
Mississippi State soccer had a good news-bad news moment on Monday.
The bad news is that it fell three spots to No. 15 in the TopDrawerSoccer College Women’s Soccer National Rankings.
The good news is that freshman Laila Murillo was named SEC co-Freshman of the Week.
Murillo scored twice in her return to her home state of Texas on Thursday night, helping the Bulldogs cruise to a 3-0 victory over the Longhorns. Her goals came in the 64th and 77th minutes and marked her first career multi-goal game.
Murillo was efficient, too, putting every shot she took last week (against Texas and Auburn) and is one of four SEC freshmen to post a multi-goal game this season.
This is the second-straight week a Mississippi State players earned a weekly SEC award. Ally Perry was the SEC Offensive Player of the Week last week for her game-winning goal against then-No. 1 Tennessee.
It's the first time State has had SEC players of the week in back-to-back weeks since Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, 2022, a season that saw MSU claim three Freshman of the Week awards.
The Bulldogs (7-1-1, 2-0-1 SEC) will be back in action Friday when they travel to Missouri (4-5-1, 1-2-0 SEC). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on SECN+.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State alumnus Lee Eppie helped his home country of Botswana to gold in the 4x400m at the World Championships. Eppie ran on the first leg of the relay for Botswana and completed the first handoff with a 45.16 split, sitting in third overall with a 0.56 gap between him and first place. Eppie added to the five medalist performances by former Bulldogs at the World Championships and was the sole gold medalist for State at the event. Anderson Peters and Curtis Thompson took home silver and bronze in the javelin, and Marco Arop earned bronze in the 800m.
