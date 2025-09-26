Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State looks to keep unblemished record intact
Mississippi State’s volleyball team is off to its best start in 20 years.
The Bulldogs are 10-0 and one of only two SEC teams still undefeated (Texas is the other). Freshman Lindsey Mangelson leads the SEC in points and kills per set and Cayley Handson is fourth nationally and second in the SEC in assists per set.
But now, the real challenges begin for Mississippi State with the start of conference play, beginning with No. 19 Florida on Friday night and then Auburn on Sunday.
The Gators (5-4) are currently on a two-match losing streak to Marquette and No. 7 Wisconsin. However, the Gators also have wins against No. 3 Pittsburgh, No. 25 North Carolina and No. 20 Baylor. Ella Vogel leads the squad with 17 service aces, where she also ranks third in the SEC for total aces.
Auburn (9-2) will be just as big of a challenge for the Bulldogs. The Tigers are a three-game win streak and Kate Mansfield leads the squad in blocks per set with 1.70 on the season, where she ranks second in the SEC and sixth nationally. She also leads the squad with 63 total blocks, and she ranks first in the conference.
Series History: Florida
- The Gators hold the series lead over Mississippi State 55-2, with this being the 58th matchup between the two schools.
- The last matchup between MSU and Florida was in 2024, where the Bulldogs were defeated 1-3.
Series History: Auburn
- Auburn leads the series over the Bulldogs 42-26, with this being the 69th meeting between the two universities.
- The last matchup between MSU and Auburn was in 2024, where the Bulldogs fell to the Tigers 1-3.
Gameday Information
Friday, September 26 (6:00 p.m. CT) at Florida
Live Video: hailst.at/46nDlGj
Live Stats: hailst.at/42P1Zxc
Sunday, September 28 (2:00 p.m. CT) at Auburn
Live Video: hailst.at/3Kf1HcV
Live Stats: hailst.at/3KeImIP
Yesterday’s Results
No games or matches played.
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: No. 15 Mississippi State at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN+
Softball: Northeast Alabama CC at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m.; Itawamba CC at Mississippi State, 5 p.m.
Volleyball: Mississippi State at No. 19 Florida, 7 p.m., SECN+
