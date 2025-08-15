Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State season-opening match cancelled
Mississippi State soccer’s season-opening match was supposed to be somewhat celebratory as it marked the start of the Bulldogs’ SEC regular season title defense and the start of Nick Zimmerman’s era as head coach.
Mother Nature had other plans.
Lighting struck near the field an hour before kickoff and heavy rain began to fall at the previously scheduled match time. After waiting two hours, according to a Mississippi State press release, both teams’ coaches agreed the field would be unplayable and cancelled the match. It will not be made up later in the season.
That puts the Bulldogs’ season-opening match off for an entire week. The Bulldogs will host Jacksonville State next Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will air on SECN+.
Perry Named to Hermann Trophy Watch List
Mississippi State captain Ally Perry was one of 43 players (and one of four SEC players) named to the Hermann Trophy Watch List by United Soccer Coaches on Thursday.
Perry earned First Team All-SEC honors last season after leading the Bulldogs in goals (10), points (24), shots (96) and shots on goal (41). She ranked 10th in the SEC in goals per game (0.45), total goals and points last year and tied the school record with five game-winning goals, which ranked No. 17 nationally. She recorded at least one point in 50 percent of State's matches in 2024.
The Hermann Trophy is presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club and is the nation's highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by voting of Division I head coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches.
The award is named in honor of the late Robert Hermann, the legendary St. Louis businessman and soccer executive who founded the National Professional Soccer League, the first pro soccer league in the United States, which later became the North American Soccer League.
Yesterday’s Results
Soccer: UT Martin at No. 20 Mississippi State, Match Cancelled
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
