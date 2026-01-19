Bulldogs add linebacker depth with FSU transfer Gavin Holman

One position group we didn’t expect Mississippi State to focus on too much was at linebacker.

Senior starting mike linebacker Nic Mitchell is gone, but the Bulldogs will have Jalen Smith, Zakari Tillman, Tyler Lockhart, Derion Gullette as significant contributors in 2025 returning in 2026. There’s also several freshmen who redshirted this season, plus a pair of linebackers in the signing class (Micah Nickerson and Chris Addison).

So, it was a bit of a surprise to see Mississippi State announce it had signed former Florida State linebacker Gavin Holman on Monday.

Holman saw limited playing time with the Seminoles. He redshirted his freshman season in 2024 and played in only three games last season. He recorded three tackles and one pass breakup during the season.

As an interesting wrinkle to Holman’s signing, he’s the fifth former Florida State player to sign with Mississippi State in the transfer portal cycle. That list includes offensive linemen Jaelyne Matthews and Mario Nash, edge Amaree Williams and defensive end Jayson Jenkins.

Mississippi State 2026 Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 18

247Sports: No. 34

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)

S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)

OL Tyler Miller (LSU)

DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)

OT Miles McVay (North Carolina)

LB Gavin Holman (Florida State)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis (Tulsa)

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

OL Zack Owens (Missouri)

WR Ricky Johnson

