Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State shakes up leaderboard at The Ally
Mississippi State women’s golf team took a big lead up the leaderboard in the second round of The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club.
The Bulldogs moved into fifth place after shooting 13-under par team score on Tuesday and are now at 3-under for the tournament. Final round of play begins Wednesday.
Tuesday’s second round was delayed due to inclement weather, but that didn’t stop four Bulldogs from shooting under par.
Samantha Whateley climbed 39 spots from her opening day after shooting a career-best round of 6-under, Avery Weed posted a 3-under round, moving her two-day total to a team-best 4-under, Izzy Pellot was 1-under in the second round and Lynn van der Sluijs posted her first under par score in a collegiate tournament.
Mississippi State's round of 13-under is the lowest any Bulldog team has shot in history at The Ally and is the second-best single round in event history.
The Ally Leaderboard
1. Florida, -17
2. Arkansas, -16
3. Vanderbilt, -10
4. Ole Miss, -4
5. Mississippi State, -3
6. CSU Fullerton, +11
7. ULM, +12
8. Mercer, +16
9. Sam Houston, +18
10. Southern Miss, +20
11. Xavier, +23
12. Iowa, +28
13. Jacksonville State, +29
14. Troy, +36
15. Georgia Southern, +49
Mississippi State Individual Results
6. Avery Weed 71, -1|69, -3 = -4
T11. Samantha Whateley 76, +4|66, -6 = -2
T37. Izzy Pellot 76, +4|71, -1 = +3
T43. Ines Belchior 75, +3|74, +2 = +5
T51. Lynn van der Sluijs 82, +10|69, -3 = +7
T64. Moa Stridh* 80, +8 |75, +3 = +11
76. Harper Hinckley 81, +9|79, +7 = +16
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at The Ally at Old Waverly
Today’s Schedule
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at The Ally at Old Waverly
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State’s soccer team has just one game left in the regular season before it heads to Pensacola, Fla. for the SEC Tournament. The Bulldogs already have their berth in the tournament secured, but there’s still some things left to play for Sunday when it they host No. 19 Georgia.
The biggest thing Mississippi State is playing for is seeding in the conference tournament. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will participate in the single-elimination tournament starting November 2.
SEC Standings
- Arkansas 20
- Vanderbilt 19
- Georgia 18
- Tennessee 17
- Mississippi State 16
- South Carolina 16
- Kentucky 15
- LSU 15
- Alabama 12
- Oklahoma 12
- Florida 11
- Auburn 8
- Texas A&M 8
- Missouri 4
- Ole Miss 3
- Texas 3
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
I'm proud to say I had a bet with a guy from Chicago who said Chicago is windier and colder than Wyoming. Wyoming dominated them.- Mike Leach