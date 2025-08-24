Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State soccer back in action with big game
Mississippi State has played just one game and yet the Bulldogs are about to play one of their biggest games of the season Sunday night.
The No. 21 Bulldogs (1-0-0) will host No. 10 Wake Forest at the MSU Soccer Field. It’s a rematch of last season’s game in North Carolina that saw Wake Forest win 3-2 on a goal in the final minutes of the game.
The Demon Deacons went on to play in the national championship game against North Carolina and were one of only three teams to defeat the Bulldogs in 2024. However, don’t look towards last season to make a prediction about this upcoming game.
Only four players from the combined 22 starters on the pitch a year ago have returned to their teams with Ally Perry and Alivia Buxton being the only Mississippi State starters from a year ago.
Wake Forest is undefeated to start its 2025 season. The Demon Deacons opened with a 2-0 win against SMU and followed that up with a 1-0 win over LSU. Most recently, they defeated Villanova 2-0. All three of those were home games and Sunday will mark their first road contest of the season.
Mississippi State has played just one official game after thunderstorms cancelled its season opening game a week and a half ago. The Bulldogs did play their first game of the season Thursday, beating Jacksonville State 3-0. Two of the three goals scored were by defenders and three of the five assists came from defenders or goalkeeper. That assist for keeper Sarah Wommack is the first point for a Bulldog keeper since 2021 and first with an assist since 2017.
Sunday’s game in Starkville is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The first 200 fans in attendance will receive a black out t-shirt on Sunday evening.
