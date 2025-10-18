Cowbell Corner

Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State sweeps South Carolina at home

Mississippi State Middle Blocker Gha'Naye Whitfield-Moss (#22), Mississippi State Outside Hitter Bernardita Aguilar (#1), Mississippi State Setter Erin Kline (#5), Mississippi State Defensive Specialist Mary Neal (#8) and Mississippi State Defensive Specialist McKenna Yates (#4) during the match between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State volleyball continued its strong start to conference play Thursday night, sweeping South Carolina in straight sets at the Newell-Grissom Building.

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 14-3 overall and 4-3 in SEC play, their best conference-opening stretch since 2022. The victory also marked Mississippi State’s second straight over the Gamecocks.

State controlled the match from start to finish, with three players recording double-digit kills. Lindsey Mangelson led the way with 15 kills on 38 swings, hitting .342. Bernardita Aguilar and Noella Obi each added 10 kills, with Obi posting an impressive .467 hitting percentage on 15 attempts.

Aguilar notched the Bulldogs’ lone double-double of the night, matching her career high with 11 digs to go along with her 10 kills.

Defensively, McKenna Yates anchored the back row with 21 digs, just shy of her season high. At the net, Gha’Naye Whitfield-Moss tallied a season-best three solo blocks, while Mary Neal contributed two service aces, tying her season high and bringing her total to five.

As a team, Mississippi State hit .305, its highest mark since posting a .320 clip against Mercer in September.

The Bulldogs return to action Sunday, Oct. 19, when they travel to Athens to take on Georgia. First serve is set for 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Auburn, Ala.

Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, South Carolina 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-17)

Cross Country: 11th place at Pre-National Invite

Today’s Schedule

Football: Mississippi State at Florida, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational

Baseball: Mississippi State vs. Florida State, 1 p.m.

Softball: Fall World Series – Game 2, Noon

Did You Notice?

  • Mississippi State's Adia Symmonds has earned her first opportunity to represent the United States in international play. The Bulldog freshman has been called up to the U.S. Soccer U-18/U-19 Women's National Team Training Camp on Oct. 20-29 in Setubal, Portugal. Symmonds will miss State's final regular-season match against Georgia on Oct. 26 for the opportunity. The Women's National Team will play two friendlies during the camp. On Oct. 25, the Americans are set to face the Republic of Ireland. Three days later, Team USA will play the home country of Portugal on Oct. 28.

