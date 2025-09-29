Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State tennis duo cement No. 1 ranking
Mississippi State’s nationally top-ranked men’s doubles team of Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez won the 2025 ITA Men's All-American Championships doubles title with a commanding run through a stacked draw at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center in Tulsa.
The championship marks the duo's third career ITA All-America honor and secures them an automatic berth into the 2025 NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, set for Nov. 16–23 in Orlando, Fla.
Path to the Championship
Round of 32: Def. No. 53 Nikita Volonski & Takeshi Taco (University of Tulsa) – 6-3, 6-2
Round of 16: Def. No. 15 Aidan Kim & Bryce Nakashima (Ohio State) – 3-6, 6-3, 10-8
Quarterfinals: Def. No. 11 Luca Pow & Kacper Szymkowiak (Wake Forest) – 6-4, 6-3
Semifinals: Def. No. 33 Tanapatt Nirundorn & Henry Jefferson (Florida) – 6-4, 6-1
Final: Def. No. 22 Dhakshineswar Suresh & Andrew Delgado (Wake Forest) – 7-5, 6-3
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: Auburn 3, Mississippi State 0
Today’s Schedule
Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State volleyball’s team suffered its first loss of the season Sunday night against Auburn. The Bulldogs fell in straight sets 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17. Linsdey Mangelson led in kills and points, picking up 15 kills and 18.5 points over the match. Bernardita Aguilar followed closely behind with 11 kills on 27 attempts. The Bulldogs will host Alabama and #2 Texas this weekend for the SEC home opener. Both matches will be held in Newell-Grissom, with the Bulldogs taking on the Crimson Tide on Friday and the Longhorns on Sunday.
- Mississippi State's golf teams will enter their third tournament of the fall season when they tee off at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. The unique format of the Blessings not only sees both the men's and women's programs compete in the same event but will see all each team play in a single grouping. The Bulldogs will field their same five from the Mason Rudolph Championship: Avery Weed,Samantha Whateley, Ines Belchior, Izzy Pellot and Moa Stridh.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
“You told him a thousand times and he still won’t do it? Then you’re not worth a damn as a coach. If I had to tell someone a thousand times to do something, he ain’t the problem. I’m the problem.”- Mike Leach