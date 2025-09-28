Should Mississippi Stats fans get wish changing quarterback to freshman?
Mississippi State fans are showing how much truth there is in the old saying, “the most popular player on a football team is the backup quarterback.”
In the aftermath of the Bulldogs’ 41-34 overtime loss to No. 15 Tennessee, their fans didn’t waste much putting the blame on quarterback Blake Shapen and advocating for true freshman Kamario Taylor (who has not burned a potential redshirt season because he didn't play against Arizona State) to start the rest of the season.
Yeah, because Mississippi State won a lot of games last year with a true freshman at quarterback playing behind an offensive line that struggles against great pass rushers.
Oh, wait, they didn’t. And now that true freshman quarterback is at LSU.
Did Shapen have his best game against the Volunteers? No.
Did he get a lot of help from his offensive line? No.
Let’s go look at the two biggest plays fans are complaining about: the pick-six and scoop-and-score touchdown.
On the pick six, Shapen had to throw with a defensive lineman bearing down on him. The pass was behind Fluff Bothwell, who tipped the ball trying to make the catch and Colton Hood had a walk-in touchdown.
On the scoop-and-score, Jimothy Lewis Jr. got outright beat on a play-action pass. If you watch it, you can see him take a step upfield before turning left to form a backside wall.
The only problem is Tennessee’s Tyre West flew by Lewis on that one upfield step and was in the backfield before Shapen even finished the run fake.
Shapen never sees West. He probably sees Joshua Joseph sprinting right at him, but look at the screenshot below of the moment West hits Shapen.
Those two Mississippi State offensive linemen on the ground are the two tackles. Both were beat on the play.
I can understand fans’ anger about the interception. Shapen was able to get the throw off and if its more accurate, it might not be caught or convert a first down, but it’s not six points to the other team.
But the offensive line deserves most of the blame for the fumble.
Yes, Shapen should’ve held on to the football.
But how certain are you that Taylor (or Luke Kromenhoek) wouldn’t also fumble right there? Or maybe you think Taylor could’ve avoided the sack altogether?
Taylor is capable of being great one day, he’s looked the part in the small sample size we’ve seen him play. And maybe he doesn’t fumble in that same situation.
Maybe his throw is more accurate. Maybe he’s able to avoid more pass rushers. Maybe the performances we’ve seen from Taylor against two Group of 5 teams and an FCS team is how he’ll play against Power 4 teams?
Maybe, maybe, maybe, maybe. None of us know.
And that’s why Taylor is the most popular Bulldog right, because he represents the unknown. He’s that possible spark that solves all of the offense’s problems.
We see Shapen’s flaws because he’s out there whereas the opposite is true for Taylor.
Maybe Taylor is the answer. Maybe he isn’t. Until he proves it, the Bulldogs’ best chance still rests with Shapen.