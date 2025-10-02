Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State upsets Razorbacks' tournament sweep
Avery Weed spoiled the Arkansas men and women teams’ hopes of sweeping the Blessing Collegiate Invitational.
Weed won the women’s individual title – the only title not won by an Arkansas golfer – with a 14-under par score after posting three-straights rounds in the 60s.
Weed's score of 14-under marks the lowest 54-hole score in the history of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, besting the previous score of 11-under. In Mississippi State program history, it ties the third-best 54-hole score in program history.
Weed shot in the 60s in all three rounds of the Blessings. It was the first time that she has shot in the 60s in all three rounds of a tournament in her career.
Weed becomes the second Bulldog to win the individual title at the Blessings, joining Julia Lopez Ramirez.
The Bulldogs will return home for their final tournament of the fall season, The Ally, at historic Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi on October 20.
Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
Par 72 – 7,969 yards
Final Results (Men):
1 Arkansas, -3
2 Louisville, +14
3 Brigham Young, +28
4 Kansas State, +31
5 Mississippi State, +42
6 Missouri, +43
7 Washington State, +47
8 Kent State, +50
9 Maryland, +57
10 UNC Greensboro, +61
Final Results (Women):
1. Arkansas, -8
2. Kent State, +28
3. Mississippi State, +35
4. Kansas State, +38
5. Louisville, +52
6. BYU, +54
7. Missouri, +59
8. Maryland, +62
9. Washington State, +69
10. UNCG, +89
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: Ole Miss at No. 13 Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN+
Softball: Copiah-Lincoln CC at Mississippi State (exhibition), 6:30 p.m.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State saved its best golf for last at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, firing a team score of 297 (+9) to improve four spots and finish fifth overall. Garrett Endicott and Ugo Malcor led the Bulldogs this week with ninth-place finishes. Endicott got off to a blazing start in round three, birdieing three of his first five holes before settling for a 1-over 73. This is his second top 10 of the season in as many starts. Malcor carded a 2-over 74 with two birdies.
