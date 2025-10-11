Bulldog Roundup: Red card foul dooms Mississippi State against Florida
The officials for Friday night’s soccer match between No. 12 Mississippi State and Florida won’t be added to the Bulldogs’ Christmas card list.
With the Gators leading 2-1, a foul was called on Florida’s Charlotte McClure just outside of the Gator’s 18-yard box. A video review was initiated to determine if McClure should be given a red card.
The officials decided to give her a red card after the review, but also gave a red card to Mississippi State’s best player, Ally Perry.
The two teams finished the match with 10 players each and the Bulldogs had some scoring chances.
The best chances to tie came in the 78th minute when Adia Symmonds' shot was stopped with a leaping save and in the 83rd minute when Kennedy Husband's effort was just wide of the post. Main nearly got a foot on Husbands' shot to redirect it with a sliding effort but came up just short.
The Bulldogs (9-3-1, 4-2-1 SEC) forced three saves in the final five minutes of play and a fourth attempt from Rebeka Vega-Peleka was blocked.
"It's a tough result," Misissippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. "This group showed resilience in a lot of adversity tonight. This is part of our journey, and we are excited to go again and get back to work."
Mississippi State will return to action – without Perry who must serve a one-game suspension – next Thursday when No. 21 Vanderbilt travels to Starkville.
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, Ole Miss 1 (25-20, 30-28, 22-25, 26-24)
Soccer: Florida 2, No. 12 Mississippi State 1
Men’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Today’s Schedule
Softball: Mississippi State at Alabama, Noon
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State volleyball took down Ole Miss in a four-set victory this evening. It was the 100th win for Bulldogs’ coach Julie Darty Dennis. Berni Aguilar collected double-digits in kills and digs, receiving her second double-double of the season. Lindsey Mangelson also tallied in kills and digs, marking her sixth double-double of the season. Cayley Hanson picked up assists and digs, collecting her fourth double-double of the season. The squad totaled 22 blocks during the match, with Aguilar and Noella Obi leading the way with seven.
