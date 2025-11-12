Bulldog Roundup: Top-ranked women's golfer named to award watchlist
Every college sport has its own Heisman-like trophy that’s given to the sports best player.
For women’s collegiate golf that award is the ANNIKA Award and is given to the sport’s top female Division I golfer.
Right now, the top ranked golfer is Mississippi State’s Avery Weed. So, it’s no surprise Weed was named to the Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List announced Tuesday by the Haskins Foundation.
Weed is the No. 1 ranked golfer by Scoreboard, which serves as the official ranking for the NCAA. In each of the events in the fall, Weed earned a first, second, third and fourth place finish.
The Ocean Springs native earned her tournament victory at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational last month. She shot a 14-under for the tournament, which was the lowest score in the history of the tournament.
Weed is 31-under par and has not finished above-par in a tournament all season.
Weed was named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List in August, marking the fourth consecutive season a Bulldog was named to the preseason edition of the award's watch list. She is one of 25 golfers to be named to the Fall Watch List.
Mississippi State’s women’s golf team will return to the course at the beginning of the spring schedule at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida. The three-day tournament is set to kick off on January 25.
Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female Division 1 collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Mirabel Ting (Florida State) became the 12th ANNIKA Award winner in 2025.
Stifel, one of the nation's leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women's and Men's Golf Championships on GOLF Channel.
