Mississippi State picks up transfer portal commitment from ex-Seminole, Vol
Mississippi State has its second commitment from the transfer portal.
Former Florida State defensive end Jayson Jenkins committed to the Bulldogs on Monday a day after Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson became the first transfer portal commitment.
Jenkins spent last season working in close proximity to Mississippi State's new defensive coordinator, Zach Arnett. Arnett was an analyst with the Seminoles last season.
In 2025, Jenkins started five games for Florida State this season and ended the season with 16 tackles and one sack. Before arriving in Tallahassee, Jenkins played three seasons with Tennessee.
He redshirted his freshman season in 2022 and played in six games in 2023. He had four tackles and one tackle for a loss in that season. The 2024 season saw Jenkins' playing time increase. He played in all 13 games and finished with nine tackles, three TFLs and two sacks, including a strip sack against Mississippi State.
Now the Bulldogs will hope he strip sacks other quarterbacks as part of a revamped defensive unit. Jenkins is the first defender to commit to Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs got a big boost Sunday when Kelley Jones announced he was returning to Starkville next season.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
Official Visits Scheduled
- CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)
- OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)
- DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)
- DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)
- S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)
- TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)
- OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)
- CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)
- OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)
- DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)
- EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)
- OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum
