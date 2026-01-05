Mississippi State picks up transfer portal commitment from ex-Seminole, Vol

Mississippi State has its second commitment from the transfer portal.

Former Florida State defensive end Jayson Jenkins committed to the Bulldogs on Monday a day after Missouri wide receiver Marquis Johnson became the first transfer portal commitment.

Jenkins spent last season working in close proximity to Mississippi State's new defensive coordinator, Zach Arnett. Arnett was an analyst with the Seminoles last season.

In 2025, Jenkins started five games for Florida State this season and ended the season with 16 tackles and one sack. Before arriving in Tallahassee, Jenkins played three seasons with Tennessee.

He redshirted his freshman season in 2022 and played in six games in 2023. He had four tackles and one tackle for a loss in that season. The 2024 season saw Jenkins' playing time increase. He played in all 13 games and finished with nine tackles, three TFLs and two sacks, including a strip sack against Mississippi State.

Now the Bulldogs will hope he strip sacks other quarterbacks as part of a revamped defensive unit. Jenkins is the first defender to commit to Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs got a big boost Sunday when Kelley Jones announced he was returning to Starkville next season.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

Official Visits Scheduled

CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)

DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)

OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)

DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)

DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)

S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)

TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)

OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)

CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)

OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)

DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)

EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)

OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum

DAWG FEED: