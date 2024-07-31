Bulldog Soccer Players in Action Against Canada Team Caught Cheating, The Morning Bell: July 31, 2024
PARIS – A pair of Mississippi State women’s soccer players have a chance to advance to the knockout stages at the 2024 Olympic Games.
Ilana Izquierdo and Catalina Perez will be on the field for Colombia on Wednesday against Canada in the final group stage game. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Perez has yet to appear in a game in goal while Izquierdo started in Colombia’s 2-0 win against New Zealand.
A win or a tie will secure Colombia’s advancement to the tournament’s quarterfinal round, but they’ll be the underdogs against a Canada team that has won both its games in Paris despite the controversy surrounding the Canadians.
The Canadian women’s soccer team received a six-point deduction in the points total after FIFA found that members of the soccer team used a drone to spy on New Zealand’s closed practice last week. Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee has since filed a joint appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Canada coach Bev Priestman was also suspended from coaching for one year.
Canada defeated New Zealand 2-1 to start their Olympics and then defeated France by the same score. Colombia rebounded from a 3-2 opening game loss to France with a 2-0 win against New Zealand. Colombia and France are tied at the top of the group standings with three points each (Canada would lead the group if not for its six-point deduction).
Colombia needs to gain at least one point in its match against Canada to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal round. A Canada win, however, would put Colombia in a tie with Canada (and possibly even a three-way tie should New Zealand defeat France) and the final group standings would be determined by tiebreakers. The first tiebreaker is goal difference and Colombia is at +1, Canada at +2 and France at 0.
To make things even more complicated, Canada could win its appeal of the points deduction and have its six points reinstated.
Before that, though, the games have to be played and Bulldog fans will have a chance to watch two of their own at 2 p.m. Wednesday on Peacock.
