Can Jeff Lebby Keep The Recruiting Momentum Going and Secure 5-Star Caleb Cunningham?
It's the inaugural stand-alone episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on CowbellCountry" so we welcome in our friend and Mississippi State expert Jacob Bain to help us with talking season. Bain expounds on his article about Jeff Lebby's mindset on the recruiting trail, the 14 commitments in the month of June, one 5-star still out there to be secured and Mississippi State's intimidating home stadium atmosphere.
First we start with the attention to detail on the recruiting trail as Lebby has revamped the entire process. What has he added to official visit weekends to bring the Bulldogs on par with other major college football programs? Photo shoots sound so simple but the recruits have responded to that and more as 14 prospects have committed to Starkville in the month of June.
Bain highlights the four 4-star recruits already in the class as Lebby has placed an emphasis on speed at the skill positions along with securing high-profile prospects from the state of Mississippi.
The top player in the state of Mississippi is 5-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham. He lives 30 minutes away from Starkville but has been flirting with most major programs in the SEC. Can Lebby add Cunningham as the crown jewel of his initial recruiting class?
We move into EA Sports College Football 25 as the video game released its top 25 most challenging places to play for the upcoming season. Davis Wade Stadium ended up at No. 25 on the list as the cowbells create a unique atmosphere for visitors to deal with. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs they hit the road and take on the No. 5, No. 13 and No. 19 environments in Lebby's first year.
