How to watch No. 12 Mississippi State bounce back from first SEC loss
Last weekend was a rough one for Mississippi State teams against top 10-ranked foes.
But now we get to see how the Bulldogs respond after tough losses, starting with the Mississippi State soccer team Friday night against Florida.
“Obviously last week was an emotional week for a lot of different reasons,” Bulldogs’ coach Nick Zimmerman said. “You have the Magnolia Cup on Thursday night and then you go on the road to a place that they haven’t lost in the SEC in five years and putting this young group in that environment was awesome.”
That road trip was to Fayetteville, Ark. where then-No. 7 Arkansas gave No. 12 Mississippi State its first SEC loss in two years, 4-2.
“We said it after the game. We got so much better because of this opportunity,” Zimmerman said. “We learned so much about our group, both really positive things and then things that we've got to continue to work on.”
The Bulldogs have just four games left in the regular season and Florida is one of two games against unranked opponents.
But the Gators are no pushover. They’re most recent match was a 2-1 win against Texas and they posted three-straight ties before that, including two against ranked teams (South Carolina and Georgia)
“They’re coming in with a ton of confidence and I'm sure that it'll be a good crowd,” Zimmerman said about the Gators. “We know that we're going to have to put together a complete 90 minutes and go there with the mentality that we're going to have to fight and compete.”
As a team, Florida is averaging 1.77 goals scored per game and 1.62 goals allowed per game. They average 12.6 shots per game with a .421 shots on goal percentage.
Florida is similar to Mississippi State in number of goal scorers. The Gators have had 12 different players score a goal, led by Kai Tsakiris with four goals.
Here’s how to watch the Bulldogs fight and compete with the Gators:
How to Watch: No. 12 Mississippi State at Florida
Who: No. 12 Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2-1, 4-1-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (5-5-3, 1-2-3 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Friday
Where: Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 16-3-2
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 1, Florida 0 (October 5, 2023)
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 7 Arkansas, 4-2
Last time out, Gators: def. Texas, 2-1