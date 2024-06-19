Maya Bulger, Brandon Lee Added to Newly Created Team in Mississippi State Athletics
The Mississippi State athletics department announced that recent hires Maya Bulger and Brandon Lee have been added to the new student-athlete brand services and business development team Wednesday.
Bulger was named Mississippi State's assistant AD/NIL administration and partnerships, which is a newly created role at the school, on May 16 and Lee was hired on June 14 as the associate AD for student-athlete brand strategy and innovation.
"We are excited to have Brandon and Maya join our team and help lead our evolving student-athlete brand services and business development unit into the future," Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon said in a press release. "Over the last several months, we have conducted extensive research and planning as the collegiate athletics model continue to shift with revenue sharing on the horizon. While important steps have already been taken, Brandon and Maya will add an even greater impact on our department's mission as we aggressively work to maximize every possible student-athlete NIL opportunity and position Mississippi State as a national leader in the space. As we evolve into the future, providing our student-athletes with a world-class experience en route to graduation and equipping each of them with tools to be successful in life remain our highest priorities."
Bulger and Lee will report to Deputy AD/General Manager Terry Prentice, who leads all units impacting student-athlete success including student-athlete brand services and business development. Prentice joined the Bulldogs in September 2023 after stops at Arkansas and Kansas.
Bulger was the director of football NIL starting in July 2023 and had a similar role for two years prior at Illinois State. From July 2020 to May 2022, Bulger was an athletics development and special events graduate assistant.
Bulger will serve as an NIL resource to MSU student-athletes and coaches for all sports and manage the department's partnerships with Altius Sports Partners, Adidas, Opendorse and other related entities. She will educate local, regional and national brands on NIL opportunities for MSU student-athletes and develop educational, brand-building events and programming. In addition, she will be the liaison to Bulldog Sports Properties and MSU's creative and licensing teams to facilitate NIL opportunities for student-athletes.
Lee comes from Missouri, where he was Mizzou’s Assistant AD for NIL the last two years. He’s a former Missouri linebacker from 2014-18.
Lee will coordinate departmental strategies related to short and long-term business development and revenue opportunities for MSU student-athletes. He will coordinate and lead recruiting strategies for all sports and work daily with the Bulldog Initiative, Bulldog Club and Athletic Business Office.