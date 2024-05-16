Report: Mississippi State Hiring Maya Bulger as Assistant Athletic Director
The Mississippi State athletic program has made tons of changes over the last few months, and with NIL becoming more and more apparent, the school reportedly made a big move on Thursday.
College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Mississippi State has hired Maya Bulger as an assistant athletic director, among one other new role.
"Source: Mississippi State is hiring Maya Bulger as the school's Assistant AD/NIL Administration and Partnerships, which is a newly created role at the school," Thamel wrote. "She last worked at Washington as the Director of football NIL."
Bulger was the director of football NIL starting in July 2023 and had a similar role for two years prior at Illinois State. From July 2020 to May 2022, Bulger was an athletics development and special events graduate assistant.
She was a student at TCU from 2015-19 before earning her Master's degree in sports management at Illinois State from 2020-22. Prior to her work experience at Illinois State, Bulger was the NIL manager at Hawker Family Sports & Entertainment.
Since being named athletic director on Jan. 13, 2023, Zac Slemon has been aggressive with his plans to improve Mississippi State Athletics in every aspect.
In a recent two-part interview with 247sports, Selmon confirmed that the basketball and baseball programs are part of MSU's facilities master plan. On campus, there is constant construction to improve and expand campus life, and now with the expectations of sports rising, the sentiment is being felt by the AD.
The idea is to keep expanding like what was done with Dudy Noble and the most recent renovations of Humphrey Coliseum. During the season, construction was ongoing on the interior of "The Hump" and it has been confirmed that brand new locker rooms for the men's and women's teams will be complete and ready for the season. This is just the beginning of a "three-five year phase" that Selmon has planned for athletics.