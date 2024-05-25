Mississippi State Baseball on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's celebrate our Memorial Day weekend by welcoming Jacob Bain into "The Joe Gaither Show" to talk about Mississippi State baseball and its post-season outlook.
Bain joins the program and we discuss the Bulldogs' two big wins at the SEC Tournament. Mississippi State sent Ole Miss home in walk-off fashion on Tuesday night thanks to one of its best hitters coming up clutch in the bottom of the ninth inning. The program kept its momentum going by knocking off Texas A&M on Wednesday before falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee to end their time in Hoover.
Did State do enough in Hoover to ensure Dudy Noble Field will be hosting an NCAA Regional? Bain puts us inside the minds of the selection committee as we review the RPIs of the teams vying for the final host position.
Head baseball coach Chris Lemonis entered the year with question marks after failing to make the post-season in each of the last two seasons. Bain details how the program has bounced back and what the fanbase and administration think of Lemonis' job status entering selection Monday.
The program closes with a small preview of next week's discussion around the Mississippi State football program. How has Jeff Lebby done in his first spring in charge of the Bulldogs and what has been his approach to improving the roster in Starkville?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.