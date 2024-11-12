Mississippi State Earns No. 1 Seed In NCAA Tournament: Morning Bell, November 12
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State soccer’s run at the SEC tournament ended prematurely, but it wasn’t enough to change the impact Bulldogs’ dominant regular season in the eyes of the NCAA tournament selection committee.
Mississippi State received its first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament, meaning the path to the College Cup will run through Starkville. The Bulldogs will open tournament play against Southern at 5 p.m. Saturday.
"We're incredibly honored to receive the No. 1 seed," coach James Armstrong, now the winningest coach in program history, said. "This group has worked tirelessly to get here, and it's such a special moment to know that we'll be hosting in Starkville with our amazing fans behind us. We're focused and ready to put all our energy into Saturday's game
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
No games played.
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Men’s Basketball: Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State's top-ranked doubles tandem of Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez won the inaugural ITA Conference Masters Championships on Sunday. Jovanovic and Sanchez Martinez downed Notre Dame's 46th-ranked duo of Sebastian Dominko and Peter Nad 7-5, 7-6(4) in the championship finale at the Rome Tennis Center. The Bulldogs' junior duo posted a perfect 4-0 record together during the event and did not drop a single set during the weekend.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“I know that in Ames, Iowa, they fancy themselves being experts on the wind, but in Lubbock, Texas, we'll put our wind up against your wind in Iowa.”