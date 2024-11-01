Mississippi State Headed to SEC Tournament as No. 1 Seed: Morning Bell, November 1
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State soccer has already achieved its greatest season in program history, but there’s still more to achieve.
The Bulldogs captured the SEC Regular Season Championship with an undefeated through conference play and lost just one game all season. They ended the regular season ranked No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 1 in TopDrawerSoccer Top 25 Ranking. They’ll be the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s SEC Championship tournament, which is where Mississippi State can continue its historic season.
Mississippi State will need to win just three games to win its first-ever SEC Championship. But the Bulldogs won’t play again until Tuesday when they will face the winner of Kentucky vs. Tennessee at 4:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The Bulldogs faced Kentucky a week ago and 1-0, but didn’t face the Volunteers in the regular season.
The semifinals will take place Thursday and the final will be played Sunday afternoon. All games of the championship tournament will be televised on SEC Network.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
No games played.
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Women’s Tennis: Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Men’s Tennis: GT Fall Invite, Atlanta, Ga.
Cross-Country: SEC Championship, College Station, Texas, 9:50 a.m.
