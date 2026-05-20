Mississippi State Men’s Golf Surges Into Fourth At NCAA Winston-Salem Regional

Mississippi State put together its best NCAA Tournament round in program history on Tuesday, shooting a 12‑under 272 to move to 18‑under overall and into fourth place at the Winston‑Salem Regional.

It was the kind of steady, confident day that keeps a team in the mix heading into the final round.

The day belonged to Garrett Endicott. He caught fire and never let go, turning in a bogey‑free 64 that stands as the best round of his college career.

It came with five birdies, an eagle, and a spot in the record book. It was his 81st career round of par or better, breaking Ford Clegg’s program mark. He’ll start Wednesday in fourth place overall and playing as confidently as he has all season.

Dain Richie kept his own heater going with a 3‑under 68, his seventh straight round in the 60s. He opened with three birdies in his first four holes, fought through a couple of mistakes, then steadied himself with two more birdies down the stretch to climb into a tie for sixth.

Jackson Skinner added a 2‑under 69, his 15th par‑or‑better round this year, and did it with seven birdies to push himself inside the top 20.

Jackson Cook posted an even‑par 71, and Ugo Malcor closed out the lineup with a 74 round total.

It was the kind of day that keeps a team in the mix. Mississippi State has one more round to play, and it put itself in a position where Wednesday actually matters.

NCAA Winston-Salem Regional Day One Results

1. Virginia – 271, 270 = 541 (-27)

T2. Pepperdine – 273, 274 = 547 (-21)

T2. Ole Miss – 278, 269 = 547 (-21)

4. Mississippi State – 278, 272 = 550 (-18)

5. Southern California – 278, 279 = 557 (-11)

6. NC State – 287, 275 = 562 (-6)

7. Wake Forest – 278, 286 = 564 (-4)

8. Houston – 287, 278 = 565 (-3)

9. Kentucky – 280, 290 = 570 (+2)

10. Richmond – 293, 280 = 573 (+5)

11. Little Rock – 298, 280 = 578 (+10)

12. Navy – 295, 284 = 579 (+11)

13. Presbyterian – 290, 290 = 580 (+12)

14. Georgia Tech – 283, 298 = 581 (+13)

Day One State Player Results

4. Garrett Endicott – 69, 64 = 133 (-9)

T6. Dain Richie – 67, 68 = 135 (-7)

T18. Jackson Skinner – 71, 69 = 140 (-2)

T50. Jackson Cook – 74, 71 = 145 (+3)

T50. Ugo Malcor – 71, 74 = 145 (+3)