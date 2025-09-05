Arizona State vs. Mississippi State Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 2
It’s a matchup of two programs trying to prove last year’s narratives wrong — one leaning on returning production and explosive playmakers, the other hoping depth and balance can finally steady a shaky track record.
The Sun Devils bring swagger in the passing game and an efficient dual-threat quarterback, while the Bulldogs counter with a ground game that showed balance and depth in their debut.
Let’s look deeper into which players offer value in the prop markets.
- Jordyn Tyson Over Receptions
- Davon Booth Under Rushing Yards
- Sam Leavitt Anytime Touchdown
Jordyn Tyson Over 7.5 Reception (-146 at FanDuel)
Tyson walked into the 2025 season with a target share that screamed WR1, and his opener confirmed it — 12 catches for 141 yards and two scores against Northern Arizona. What makes this number intriguing is Mississippi State’s defensive profile: the Bulldogs allowed 242 receiving yards last week and were among the SEC’s worst pass defenses in 2024.
With ASU’s other receivers struggling to create separation (just 10.4 yards per catch from the WR group outside Tyson), Leavitt has no choice but to funnel volume his way. Even if yards are tougher to come by against an SEC secondary, the reception floor is high because Tyson is essentially the Sun Devils’ passing game.
Davon Booth Under 56.5 Rushing Yards (-114 at FanDuel)
Booth led Mississippi State with 79 yards and a touchdown in the opener, but context matters: Southern Miss was pushed around up front, something ASU’s defensive line won’t concede as easily. The Sun Devils have quietly improved their run fits, holding Northern Arizona backs to modest gains and forcing 2nd-and-longs that killed drives.
Booth’s workload isn’t locked either — MSU used five different rushers last week, distributing touches to maintain balance. With a split backfield and a step up in competition, Booth’s ceiling looks capped, making the under a cleaner play.
Sam Leavitt Anytime Touchdown (-135 at FanDuel)
It’s not the sexiest price, but it’s short enough to bite. Leavitt showed his dual-threat upside immediately, throwing for 257 yards and two scores while adding 73 yards and two rushing touchdowns in Week 1.
That red-zone versatility is exactly what makes this prop appealing — Arizona State leaned on him to finish drives, and Mississippi State’s defense was dead last in the SEC in yards allowed a season ago. The Bulldogs also generated pressure on just 3% of pass attempts last year, the lowest in the league, meaning Leavitt will operate from a clean pocket often enough to find paydirt. Whether through the air or on the ground, his usage screams touchdown equity.
