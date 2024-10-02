Mississippi State Soccer Continues Climb in Rankings: Morning Bell, October 2
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State soccer is off to a dominant start to the 2024 season and that success is reflected in the latest polls and rankings.
The Bulldogs (9-1-0) are ranked No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll (highest-ever ranking in program history), No. 6 in the TopDrawerSoccer Poll and are No. 5 in NCAA RPI Rankings.
Mississippi State’s success has been highlighted by its stellar defensive play. The Bulldogs are one of three teams in Div. I to allow just two goals in the first 10 matches (No. 2 Duke and Rutgers being the other two).
The rise in rankings sets up a bigtime match Friday against No. 1 Arkansas. The game will be televised nationally on SEC Network starting at 6 p.m.
Yesterday’s Mississippi State Results
Men’s Golf: 2nd place at Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Round 2)
Women’s Golf: 3rd place at Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Round 2)
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF Louisville 25K
Today’s Mississippi State Schedule
Men’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Round 3)
Women’s Golf: Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Round 3)
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State’s men’s golf team sits just two strokes behind first-place LSU at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayettville, Ark. It was a tough day on the course for every team and only one was able to finish at even or better (Louisville). Individually, Drew Willson has the lowest score for Mississippi State. His 1-under par puts him in fourth place headed into Wednesday’s third round.
- Mississippi State’s women’s golf team heads into the final round of play in third place, trailing second-place BYU by two strokes and first-place Arkansas by 24 strokes. Julia Lopez Ramirez has posted the lowest score for the Bulldogs, shooting a 1-over par after two rounds.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On which Pac-12 mascot would win a battle royale:
Washington: "The Husky, no chance."