Mississippi State soccer's historic season ends: Morning Bell, November 25
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State soccer’s historic season came to an end in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament with a 2-0 loss to Notre Dame on Sunday.
Fueled by the nation’s best defense, the Bulldogs won the SEC Regular Season Championship with a perfect 10-0 record in SEC games and won the most games (19) in school history. The Bulldogs’ defense led the nation in shutout percentage and goals-against average. In conference play, Mississippi State conceded just two goals, frustrating even the most prolific offenses in the SEC.
“These girls put so much effort and hard work into what they do every day,” coach James Armstrong, who became the winningest coach in program history. “It's an honor to coach them, and the big thing for our staff is that we get to prepare them for life.”
Yesterday's Mississippi State Results
Women’s Soccer: Notre Dame 2, Mississippi State 0
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, No. 23 Missouri 1
Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 80, Jacksonville 35
Today's Mississippi State schedule
No games scheduled.
Did you notice?
Daily dose of Mike Leach
“I'd like to think I am a good coach but I've called bad plays. I've coached bad practices. I've made bad substitution choices.”