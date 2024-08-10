Morning Bell: August 10th, 2024: Who is the next Great MSU Defensive Lineman
Mississippi State has long flexed that it is “DLU,” and for good reason. State has produced many great NFL defensive linemen, such as Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat, Fletcher Cox, and Chris Jones.
However, the Bulldogs have not had a dominant defensive lineman since Simmons. Sure, there have been good ones like Cameron Young and Jaden Crumedy, but not a star.
Trevion Williams and Kalvin Dinkins are talented guys who have a chance to break through. Each has struggled with injuries but is poised to do so, and if so, it will do wonders for the State defense.
MSU still has a right to the claim of DLU, but another star needs to come from Starkville soon to maintain it.
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Bulldogs Results
No Results
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
21 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"After nearly falling off the stage at the 2021 C-Spire Conerly Trophy awards ceremony: “I’ll tell you what, that just shows if you spend time with great people who are doing great things, some of it will rub off on you. Cause that was better than I deserved because a lot of people would have eaten it in that situation, but not me. I was blessed by the people that I get to deal with every day.”
