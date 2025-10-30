Chiefs’ Chris Jones Started His Press Conference by Singing the Best Taylor Swift Song
Two years ago, Chris Jones’s choice of Taylor Swift song would likely have been her Reputation banger, “Look What You Made Me Do,” in the wake of the Chiefs star pass-rusher’s contentious holdout. Now, with Kansas City on a three-game winning streak in the middle of the 2025 season, Jones’s song pick is unsurprisingly much more upbeat.
Jones entered his press conference on Thursday blasting a song from Swift’s new album for all to hear: “The Fate of Ophelia.” The song choice elicited some chuckles from around the room, and before anyone could say anything, he spontaneously started singing some of the lyrics.
“Keep it 100 on the land, the sea,—how y'all doing?” Jones said at the podium.
At the end of his presser, he played the same song through his phone’s speakers and bopped to pop star’s infectious beats for a few seconds before leaving the room.
Catch that funny moment below:
As a Swiftie, you love to see it. As a Chiefs fan, what's the harm? The team vibes seem to be off the charts, anyway.
Swift's new, irresistibly catchy song has even found its way into Travis Kelce’s touchdown dances, with the Chiefs tight end paying a sweet tribute to his fiancée by doing the viral “Ophelia” dance after finding the end zone in Week 8’s win over the Commanders.
Expect Jones to bring his very well-placed energy to this week’s showdown against the Bills on the road on Sunday.