Morning Bell: August 20th, 2024: Mississippi State Soccer with a Historic Ranking
Mississippi State soccer continues to build unprecedented momentum for the program. The Bulldogs were ranked number 11 in the latest TopDrawerSoccer poll, which was the highest mark in history.
State has started 2-0 this season with wins over Baylor and Northwestern State. Last year, MSU head coach James Armstrong led the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
MSU returns most of its starters and is poised to make another deep and historic run in the NCAA tournament. Mississippi State soccer is back in action Thursday as it travels to UNC Charlotte, with game time set for 6 p.m. CT.
Today's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
Bulldogs Results
No Results
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
11 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On Texas Tech fans and Texas A&M Aggie fans:
"A&M wants to rip on our fans and all that. Our fans are as good as their fans are. One thing our fans don't do is sit around and whine about other teams' fans. A&M spent a significant part of the week whining about what our fans are like."
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Youtube
- Facebook: Cowbell Corner: All Things Mississippi State