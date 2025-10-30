Bulldog Roundup: Initial availability report for Mississippi State vs. Arkansas
Mississippi State might be getting its leading rusher back for Saturday’s game against Arkansas.
Running back Fluff Bothwell was listed as probable in the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report released on Wednesday night.
Bothwell has missed the last two games for Mississippi State after running for 465 yards and six touchdowns. He went through pregame warmups before last Saturday’s game against Texas.
“He wasn't ready, and I wish he was,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “He just was not quite ready to be able to go. We're hopeful, but it's going to be day to day.”
Mississippi State also listed cornerback Jett Jefferson as probably and offensive tackle Albert Reese IV is questionable for Saturday’s game in Fayetteville.
As for Arkansas, what’s most important is the name not included in the availability report.
Senior defensive lineman Cam Ball was not listed in the report, meaning he’ll be a full participant in practices this week and available for Saturday’s game.
“Cam will practice tomorrow, no contact, and then should be ready for Saturday,” Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino said on Monday. “So we still have to wait and see, but he should be ready to go.”
Here’s the full availability report for Saturday:
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
Out
DL Will Whitson
OL Brennan Smith
OL Blake Steen
Questionable
OL Albert Reese IV
Probable
CB Jett Jefferson
RB Fluff Bothwell
Arkansas
Out
DB Quentavius Scandrett
WR Monte Harrison
WR Jalen Brown
RB AJ Green
TE Andreas Paaske
DL David Oke
Questionable
OL Caden Kitler
OL E’Marion Harris
