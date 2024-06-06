Morning Bell: Thursday, June 6th, 2024: Two Diamond Dawgs Enter the Transfer Portal
Mississippi State baseball saw its season close last Sunday, but now an even busier time of year has started. The Bulldogs lost two pitchers who only got a little time on the mound, Cole Cheatham (4.70 ERA and 7.2 innings pitched) and Logan Forsythe (10.12 ERA and 5.1 innings pitched.) Transfer portal season has begun for MSU head coach Chris Lemonis, and it will be an important cycle.
The Bulldogs will see many of their starters leave the program, including two-weekend starting pitchers and a slew of bats. State picked up a couple of solid additions last year in pitcher Khal Stephen and Logan Kohler.
However, Lemonis does not have a solid core to build around this year, unlike last year when David Mershon, Hunter Hines, Dakota Jordan, and Jurrangelo Cijntje could be penciled in as significant contributors.
The former Indiana head coach took significant strides this season regarding returning a proud program to national prominence. However, to continue that momentum, he must recruit well in the portal this summer.
Today's Schedule
NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Day 2
Bulldogs Results
No Games Scheduled
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
86 Days
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On his strategy against Cal in the 2004 Holiday Bowl: "Like everybody, you go out there and it's first down. And you say, 'get 10. Get 10. Yes!' If you get two, you say, 'get eight, get eight, get eight.' Then you get another first down and then you score some points. Defensively, you try to stop them."
