Morning Bell: July 3rd, 2024: What is the Ceiling for Josh Hubbard?

Jacob Bain

March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) shoots over Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
March 21, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) shoots over Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, freshman guard Josh Hubbard burst onto the scene for Mississippi State. The Madison, Miss. native broke the all-time scoring record in Mississippi high school history at MRA, but still, his game shocked people.

Standing at only 5-10 has its disadvantages, but the height he gets on his jump shot is impressive, and his release is quick, so he takes care of that. The second-team All-SEC member averaged 17 points a game last year, but how much further can he go?

MSU head coach Chris Jans did an excellent job of adding players from the transfer portal who can complement Hubbard, Kanye Clary (Penn State), Claudell Harris Jr. (Boston College), and Riley Kugel (Florida). Last season, Hubbard was at times the only perimeter threat for State, but the new additions should lead to more open looks for him.

Another step Hubbard can take is improving his driving game; last year, he showed enough quickness to get to the rim but struggled to finish in the paint. However, he can add strength and experience, which will only help him improve his game.

MSU men's basketball has not had a superstar like Hubbard in almost a decade, and it will be fun to watch him progress further.

