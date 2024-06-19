MSU Legend Returning to Starkville, The Morning Bell: June 19, 2024
STARKVILLE – The last time Victoria Vivens was with Mississippi State’s women’s basketball team was in the 2018 national championship. Now, one of the program’s best players all-time is coming back to Starkville.
Vivians, who is currently playing for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, will join the team in October as Assistant Coach/Director of Scouting. She will be with coach Sam Purcell’s staff throughout the WNBA offseason.
MSU fans don’t need a reminder of Vivians’ time in Starkville. But for those who don’t know, from 2014-1028 Vivians was instrumental in turning the Bulldogs into a national powerhouse. She won 126 games in that stretch and made the NCAA tournament each season. They even made the NCAA national championship game in 2017 and 2018.
“This place is special and has always been home to me,” Vivians said. “The support for women's basketball in this community is unrivaled and it means the world to me to be able to represent this program, university and the state of Mississippi.”
