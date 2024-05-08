Cowbell Corner

How Watch: No. 17 Mississippi State First Round Game of SEC Softball Tournament

Bulldogs to face South Carolina Wednesday night

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State softball celebrates during its weekend series against Arkansas.
Mississippi State softball celebrates during its weekend series against Arkansas. / Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE – No. 17 Mississippi State was predicted to finish last in the preseason SEC coaches’ poll. The Bulldogs have already proven that prediction wrong and have a chance to further prove themselves as one of the SEC’s best teams.

Ten of the teams ranked in the latest ESPN.COM/USA Softball poll are SEC teams and two others received votes in the poll. Those teams all meet this week in Auburn, Ala. to crown the 2024 champion.

The 2024 SEC Softball Tournament began Tuesday night with No. 13 seed Ole Miss beating No.12 seed Kentucky 7-2. Wednesday is the tournament’s first full day of games, and the Bulldogs will cap it off with their first round game against No. 11 seed South Carolina.

What: No. 17 Mississippi State (33-17, 12-12 SEC) vs. South Carolina (33-21, 8-16 SEC)

When: Approx. 7 p.m., Wednesday (following Game 4 of the tournament)

Where: Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Series: 37-35, Mississippi State

Last Meeting: MSU won the regular season series against South Carolina, 2-1 (6-0, 4-0 and 1-3)

Last time out, South Carolina: No. 13 Missouri swept South Carolina in both team’s regular season finale by scores of 2-0, 4-2 and 5-2.

Last time out, MSU: The Bulldogs won last weekend’s three-game series against No. 20 Arkansas by scores of 6-3 and 15-7. Arkansas won Saturday’s game 3-0.

