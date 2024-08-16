No. 15 Mississippi State Opens Season With Win, The Morning Bell: August 16, 2024
STARKVILLE – Two weeks ago, Ilana Izquierdo was in Paris representing Colombia in the women’s soccer tournament. Thursday night, she was in Starkville kicking off No. 15 Mississippi State’s season with the first goal in the third minute of a 1-0 win against Baylor.
The Bulldogs’ offense was a threat all night with 17 total shots and four on goal, but only one got through. Maddy Anderson recorded just one save in the shutout victory.
Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0) will return to action in Starkville on Sunday against Northwestern State. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network+ at 1 p.m.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Mississippi State Results
Women's Soccer: No. 15 Mississippi State X, Baylor X
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
15
Did You Notice?
- Track and field coach Chris Wood has signed a four-year extension with Mississippi State after leading 22 athletes to the 2024 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor National Championships and multiple top-eight finishes. "Mississippi State has been my home for almost 20 years, and I'm excited to extend my time with the university. I am grateful to Zac Selmon for his belief in me and the direction of the program. I am excited for the future of this staff and program as we continue to trend upwards both on and off the track."
- Mississippi State’s women’s basketball team will take part in the inaugural 2024 WBCA Showcase at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday. The Bulldogs will face Jacksonville on Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m.
- With only two weeks before the start of the 2024 season, Mississippi State’s offensive players share common bond that’s help smooth transition to a new offense.
- Extra Points: Who will lead rushing attack in 2024?
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On beating Texas in 2002, when asked if he regretted not hyping Kliff Kingsbury more: "I don't even remember what I said. I hope whatever I said was cute and clever, and maybe even a tiny bit humorous. I hope it wasn't mindless babble, and if it was, hopefully everyone will forget about it pretty quick."
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Facebook: Mississippi State On SI