No. 15 Mississippi State's soccer team huddles before the start of their season-opening game against Baylor on Thursday in Starkville.
STARKVILLE – Two weeks ago, Ilana Izquierdo was in Paris representing Colombia in the women’s soccer tournament. Thursday night, she was in Starkville kicking off No. 15 Mississippi State’s season with the first goal in the third minute of a 1-0 win against Baylor.

The Bulldogs’ offense was a threat all night with 17 total shots and four on goal, but only one got through. Maddy Anderson recorded just one save in the shutout victory.

Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0) will return to action in Starkville on Sunday against Northwestern State. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network+ at 1 p.m.

  • Track and field coach Chris Wood has signed a four-year extension with Mississippi State after leading 22 athletes to the 2024 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor National Championships and multiple top-eight finishes. "Mississippi State has been my home for almost 20 years, and I'm excited to extend my time with the university. I am grateful to Zac Selmon for his belief in me and the direction of the program. I am excited for the future of this staff and program as we continue to trend upwards both on and off the track."

On beating Texas in 2002, when asked if he regretted not hyping Kliff Kingsbury more: "I don't even remember what I said. I hope whatever I said was cute and clever, and maybe even a tiny bit humorous. I hope it wasn't mindless babble, and if it was, hopefully everyone will forget about it pretty quick."

