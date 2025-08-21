No. 21 Mississippi State ready to begin season after a week-long delay
There aren’t many more disappointing things that can happen to a player or coach than to spend all day thinking you’re going to play the first game of the season only to have it cancelled due to weather.
That’s what happened to the Mississippi State soccer team last Thursday. Heavy rain and lightning made the Bulldogs’ game against UT Martin unplayable, pushing back their first game of the 2025 season an entire week.
“We were all disappointed, players and staff, to not play the game,” Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. “Sometimes mother nature just has other plans.”
Despite that disappointment, the Bulldogs seemed to have handed the last week well and are in good spirits. Mississippi State was able to play a third exhibition game on Sunday, defeating Union 9-0.
“Huge thank you to (Union) for coming up,” Zimmerman said. “They worked super hard, and we got an opportunity to get better. That’s really how we viewed it—as players getting minutes, but also just continuing to use the day as a way to grow and develop.”
“We’re really excited,” freshman Adia Symmonds said about the upcoming game. “The game getting cancelled Thursday was unfortunate, but it did give us time to continue to grow and work on what we’ve been practicing. That also brings even more excitement for our game on Thursday.”
The weather forecast for Thursday isn’t gloomy as last week’s forecast, but there’s still a chance of thunderstorms entering the area in the evening.
Should Mother Nature allow the game to take place, the Bulldogs will be facing a Jacksonville State team has some growing confidence after two solid performances to start the season.
“Jacksonville State’s a new group. I think they’ve got 16 new players, only nine returning,” Zimmerman said. “I know the coach well from his days in Birmingham, so I know he’ll do a great job. He’ll have them organized. They’re going to compete. I saw they played North Alabama close on Sunday and they got the win against West Georgia—it was a crazy game on Thursday night. So I’m sure they’ll come in with a lot of confidence and really nothing to lose.”
Here's everything to know to watch the Bulldogs (hopefully) begin their 2025 season:
How to Watch: Jacksonville State at No. 21 Mississippi State
Who: Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0-1) at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0-0)
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday
Where: MSU Soccer Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Mississippi State leads 4-2-1
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 1, Jacksonville State 1
Last time out, Bulldogs: n/a
Last time out, Gamecocks: tied North Alabama, 0-0