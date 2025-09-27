Reactions and takeaways from Mississippi State's victorious Friday night
Mississippi State fans should hope Friday night was just a preview of what’s to come Saturday.
The Bulldogs’ soccer team defeated Missouri 3-0 and the Bulldogs’ volleyball team upset No. 19 Florida in five sets.
Now, it’s the Bulldogs’ football team’s turn to win its game Saturday against No. 15 Tennessee.
We’ll find out in a few short hours how that game turns out, but for now, here are a few of my reactions and takeaways from Friday night’s wins.
Random #1
With both soccer and volleyball playing at the same time, I choose to watch the soccer match and Mississippi State did not disappoint.
All three of the Bulldogs’ goals were great scores, but the first two were marvelous.
Ally Perry’s first goal looked more like a cross that didn’t connect with a teammate. Instead, it looped down perfectly towards the far goal post, bounced off the post and into the net.
Random #2
Perry’s goal would normally be the goal of the match, but Kennedy Husbands gets that honor. In fact, it might be the goal of the season.
The skill required to score this goal is high. Husbands’ took her shot on a volley and made a short kick that lobbed the ball perfectly and applied the perfect spin to hook into the top right corner of the goal.
I asked a friend of mine who played professional soccer to rate Husbands goal. His rating: 11/10.
This really is a fun Mississippi State team to watch.
Random #3
I didn’t watch the volleyball match, but that shouldn’t diminish what they’ve done.
The Bulldogs are 11-0, which is tied for the best start to a season in program history and they’re one of six undefeated teams left in the country with Texas being the only other undefeated SEC member.
"What a way to start conference play! I have said it before and I'll say it again - I am so proud of this team," Mississippi State coach Julie Darty Dennis said. "The way they respond, communicate and execute is something special. I love how this was a total team win and everyone did their part. This was not about 2 or 3 people - this took all of us! Such a fun and exciting way to start SEC play. It's just the beginning and we know we have a lot to keep working on, but this was an awesome win for our team and I'm just so proud of them!"
Random #4
Why isn’t Mississippi State receiving any votes in the AVCA Top 25 rankings, let alone be ranked? Three of the six undefeated teams in the country are ranked. Maybe that’ll change now that the Bulldogs have a win over a top 25 team?
Random #5
Looking at the other SEC soccer scores and, whoa, upsets were on the menu.
Florida tied No. 17 Georgia, 2-2. Kentucky beat No. 25 Alabama 2-1. And Texas beat No. 13 Vanderbilt, 2-1.
Arkansas (who beat Ole Miss 4-1 Friday) now sits atop the SEC standings with 12 points (4-0 SEC) while Georgia, Mississippi State and South Carolina are all tied for second with 10 points.
The two Bulldog teams will conclude the regular season against one another October 26 in Starkville.