Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/12): Lowe bashes Boston, Woodruff dominates Cubs

A dominant pitching performance and a power show highlighted Friday night's action for former Mississippi State stars in Major League Baseball. Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers silenced the bats of the Chicago Cubs and Nate Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays played long ball against the Boston Red Sox.

Let's start with Woodruff who was, quite simply, brilliant.

In all, Woodruff worked seven shutout innings and surrendered just one hit. As seen in the clip above, he tied his career high with 12 strikeouts. Woodruff ultimately took a no-decision, but the Brewers won the game 1-0 over the Cubs. Afterwards, Woodruff discussed his dominance:

While Woodruff was dealing, Lowe was hitting dingers. With the Rays already up 4-0 over the Red Sox, Lowe added to the lead with his first home run of the season (and took out a cardboard cutout in the process):

Lowe wasn't done. Just one inning later, with Tampa Bay up 6-0 and with two men on, Lowe delivered the knockout blow to the Red Sox with his second homer of the night.

Tampa Bay rolled to an 11-1 win over Boston. Lowe finished the game 3-for-4 with his two homers, a single, four RBI and three runs scored. It was quite a night for the Rays designated hitter and former Diamond Dog first baseman.

The only other former MSU stars to get on the field Friday were the two Pittsburgh Pirates. Adam Frazier went 0-for-4 and saw his 12-game hitting streak snapped in a 4-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Chris Stratton also saw action in that game from the mound, tossing 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and a run while striking out three.

Here are all the details from Friday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

FRIDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 4-3 to Royals

0-for-4

Season stats: .230 BA, .295 OBP, .624 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 13 R

DH Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 11-1 over Red Sox

On Friday: 3-for-4 with two homers, a single, 4 RBI and 3 runs scored

Season stats: .222 BA, .333 OBP, .944 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 4-3 to Royals



On Friday: (No decision) 1.2 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 1 walk allowed, 3 strikeouts

Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 K, 22.2 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 1-0 over Cubs

On Friday: (No decision) 7.0 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 12 strikeouts

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 67 K, 53.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY FRIDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 4-3 to Diamondbacks

Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 K, 10.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 6-0 over Orioles (Game 1), Won 10-1 over Orioles (Game 2)

Season stats: 2-0 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 14 K, 16.0 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 3-1 to Reds

Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 27 K, 31.0 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Game vs. Giants postponed

Season stats: .286 BA, .375 OBP, .997 OPS, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 18 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 11-1 over Red Sox

Season stats: .160 BA, .234 OBP, .654 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 15 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Won 3-1 over Indians

Season stats: .278 BA, .316 OBP, .816 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.