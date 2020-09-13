Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/13): A homer, two wins and a season-ending injury

It was both a successful day and a sad day for former Mississippi State stars in Major League Baseball. There were big hits, solid pitching performances and then, a disappointing, season-ending injury.

Let's go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. Brent Rooker was off to a strong start for the Minnesota Twins. He even doubled in his first at-bat on Saturday to stretch his hitting streak to six games. It also meant he'd reached base in all seven of his games since debuting in the big leagues. Then in the fourth inning, disaster struck. Rooker was hit in the right arm by a pitch, fracturing his forearm. It's an injury expected to end his season.

If there is a silver lining for Rooker and Minnesota, it's the Twins did go on to win 8-4 over the Cleveland Indians. Still, it's a disheartening moment, especially considering how Rooker had played since getting to the big leagues.

Now, in better news, there were multiple notable performances from former Bulldogs. After his 12-game hitting streak was snapped on Friday, Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates got right back to slapping the ball all over the yard on Saturday. In an eventual 7-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals, Frazier went 2-for-4 including this home run, his fifth of the season.

The only other former Bulldog to bat on Saturday was Nate Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI in a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Three former MSU stars got on the mound Saturday. Dakota Hudson of the St. Louis Cardinals led the charge. He put up another strong outing, earning the win with six solid innings, allowing just one hit and one run. He walked four and struck out four and St. Louis topped the Cincinnati Reds 7-1.

Here is what Hudson had to say about his performance:

Hudson wasn't the only former Diamond Dog to pick up a win Saturday. So did Jonathan Holder of the New York Yankees. Holder pitched a scoreless, hitless inning of relief to help the Yankees down the Baltimore Orioles 2-1. Holder's earned run average this season has now dipped to an incredibly impressive 2.12.

Kendall Graveman of the Seattle Mariners also pitched Saturday. In a Seattle win over Arizona, Graveman went an inning, allowing a hit and a run.

Here are all the details from Saturday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

SATURDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 7-4 to Royals

On Saturday: 2-for-4 with a home run, single, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored

Season stats: .237 BA, .300 OBP, .653 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 14 R

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 7-3 over Diamondbacks

On Saturday: (no decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 0 walks allowed, 0 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.94 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 11 K, 11.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 2-1 over Orioles

On Saturday: (Win) 1.0 inning pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 0 strikeouts

Season stats: 3-0 record, 2.12 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 14 K, 17.0 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 7-1 over Reds

On Saturday: (Win) 6.0 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run allowed (1 earned run allowed), 4 walks allowed, 4 strikeouts

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 31 K, 37.0 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 5-4 over Red Sox

On Saturday: 1-for-3 with a single, RBI and run scored

Season stats: .238 BA, .333 OBP, .905 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Won 8-4 over Indians

On Saturday: 1-for-1 with a double, hit by pitch and run scored

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

DID NOT PLAY SATURDAY / SEASON STATS

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Game vs. Giants postponed

Season stats: .286 BA, .375 OBP, .997 OPS, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 18 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-4 over Red Sox

Season stats: .160 BA, .234 OBP, .654 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 15 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 7-4 to Royals



Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 K, 22.2 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 4-2 to Cubs

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 67 K, 53.0 IP

Mississippi State's Garrett Shrader has made move from quarterback to wide receiver

A ring for a pirate: Local jeweler presents custom skull ring to Mississippi State's Mike Leach

OPINION: Skip Bayless criticized Dak Prescott and just about every single word was wrong

A ring for a pirate: Local jeweler presents custom skull ring to Mississippi State's Mike Leach

OPINION: Skip Bayless criticized Dak Prescott and just about every single word was wrong