Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/15): Bulldogs-turned-Pirates have stage to themselves

It was a light day for former Mississippi State players getting on the field during Major League Baseball action on Monday. In fact, the former Bulldogs that are now Pittsburgh Pirates had the show all to themselves.

Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton each played over the course of Pittsburgh's doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. And while both had contributions, the Pirates were swept in the double-dip, losing the first game 3-1 and the second game 9-4.

Frazier played left field in both contests. He went 0-for-3 in the day's opener, then when 1-for-3 with a single, a hit-by-pitch and two runs scored in the second game.

(Adam Frazier scores on Monday - Photo by David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports)

Stratton pitched in the first game of the day. And while he allowed a couple of hits and a walk, he escaped without allowing a run and he struck out one.

Here are all the details from Monday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

MONDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 3-1 to Reds (Game 1), Lost 9-4 to Reds (Game 2)

On Monday: 0-for-3 (Game 1), 1-for-3 with a single, hit by pitch and 2 runs scored (Game 2)

Season stats: .230 BA, .294 OBP, .634 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 16 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 3-1 to Reds (Game 1)*, Lost 9-4 to Reds (Game 2)



On Monday (*played in Game 1): (No decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 2 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 29 K, 23.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY MONDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 6-5 over Athletics (Game 1), Lost 9-0 to Athletics (Game 2)

Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.39 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12 K, 12.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - No game scheduled

Season stats: 3-0 record, 2.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 K, 17.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 2-1 to Brewers (Game 1), Won 3-2 over Brewers (Game 2)

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 31 K, 37.0 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .200 BA, .286 OBP, .766 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 7-2 over Dodgers

Season stats: .272 BA, .364 OBP, .957 OPS, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 18 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .157 BA, .243 OBP, .655 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 15 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Lost 3-1 to White Sox

Out for season (broken forearm)

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 2-1 over Cardinals (Game 1), Lost 3-2 to Cardinals (Game 2)

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 67 K, 53.0 IP

