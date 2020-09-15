SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/15): Bulldogs-turned-Pirates have stage to themselves

Joel Coleman

It was a light day for former Mississippi State players getting on the field during Major League Baseball action on Monday. In fact, the former Bulldogs that are now Pittsburgh Pirates had the show all to themselves.

Adam Frazier and Chris Stratton each played over the course of Pittsburgh's doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. And while both had contributions, the Pirates were swept in the double-dip, losing the first game 3-1 and the second game 9-4.

Frazier played left field in both contests. He went 0-for-3 in the day's opener, then when 1-for-3 with a single, a hit-by-pitch and two runs scored in the second game.

USATSI_14932080
(Adam Frazier scores on Monday - Photo by David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports)

Stratton pitched in the first game of the day. And while he allowed a couple of hits and a walk, he escaped without allowing a run and he struck out one.

Here are all the details from Monday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

MONDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 3-1 to Reds (Game 1), Lost 9-4 to Reds (Game 2)

  • On Monday: 0-for-3 (Game 1), 1-for-3 with a single, hit by pitch and 2 runs scored (Game 2)
  • Season stats: .230 BA, .294 OBP, .634 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 16 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 3-1 to Reds (Game 1)*, Lost 9-4 to Reds (Game 2)

  • On Monday (*played in Game 1): (No decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 2 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 1 strikeout
  • Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.42 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 29 K, 23.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY MONDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 6-5 over Athletics (Game 1), Lost 9-0 to Athletics (Game 2)

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.39 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 12 K, 12.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: 3-0 record, 2.08 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 K, 17.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 2-1 to Brewers (Game 1), Won 3-2 over Brewers (Game 2)

  • Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 31 K, 37.0 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .200 BA, .286 OBP, .766 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 7-2 over Dodgers

  • Season stats: .272 BA, .364 OBP, .957 OPS, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 18 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - No game scheduled

  • Season stats: .157 BA, .243 OBP, .655 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 15 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Lost 3-1 to White Sox

  • Out for season (broken forearm)
  • Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 2-1 over Cardinals (Game 1), Lost 3-2 to Cardinals (Game 2)

  • Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.40 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 67 K, 53.0 IP

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

Mississippi State offering cutouts to fans to help fill stands for home football, soccer and volleyball games

How will Mississippi State's receiver group shake out?

Bulldogs remain unranked, but gain points in latest AP Top 25 football poll

Mississippi State freshman cornerback Javorrius Selmon opts out of 2020 football season

Mississippi State's Garrett Shrader has made move from quarterback to wide receiver

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T&L Tuesday: Mississippi State's defensive line has to find depth

Do the Bulldogs have the numbers to be strong on the defensive front?

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State offering cutouts to fans to help fill stands for home football, soccer and volleyball games

Packages range from $30 to $150

Joel Coleman

How will Mississippi State's receiver group shake out?

A look at the Mississippi State Bulldogs locked in, or still fighting, to be a big part of Mike Leach's Air Raid offense in 2020.

Joel Coleman

"Stay ready so you don't have to get ready": Strength coach Collin Crane building basketball Bulldogs through uncertainty

Mississippi State basketball strength coach Collin Crane has been impressed with the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football remains unranked, but gains points in latest AP Top 25 poll

The Bulldogs are just outside the latest poll released on Sunday

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/14): More sweet relief from Holder and Graveman

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: What to make of Garrett Shrader to wide receiver

The once QB of the future has swapped positions and will now catch passes instead of throwing them

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State freshman cornerback Javorrius Selmon opts out of 2020 football season

Selmon becomes the third player to opt out of playing this season for the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/13): A homer, two wins and a season-ending injury

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

A ring for a pirate: Local jeweler presents custom skull ring to Mississippi State's Mike Leach

The leader of the Bulldogs now has a unique piece of jewelry

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman