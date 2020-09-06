Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/6): Brandon Woodruff runs into trouble

It wasn't exactly the start Brandon Woodruff was looking for.

The former Mississippi State pitcher was on the mound for his Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday against the Cleveland Indians. And while it wasn't awful, Woodruff wasn't all that pleased with the end result. Woodruff lasted just 4.1 innings and gave up four hits and three runs as Milwaukee eventually fell 4-3. Woodruff also walked three and struck out seven.

It was a brief series in the fifth inning that proved to be Woodruff's undoing. He had a shutout working until, with one out in the fifth, Woodruff walked Oscar Mercado, then allowed a run-scoring double to Cesar Hernandez. That was followed by a two-run homer off the bat of Jose Ramirez and like that, Woodruff's day was over. Afterwards, he broke down his less-than-ideal performance with the media:

Woodruff wasn't the only former Bulldog with a tough Saturday. Nate Lowe started at third for the Tampa Bay Rays and Hunter Renfroe started in right field. Lowe wore an 0-for-4 day and Renfroe was 0-for-3, though he did have a walk and run scored. Meanwhile, in other action, Mitch Moreland went hitless in his lone at-bat for the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Two former MSU stars did get hits. Adam Frazier had a 1-for-5 day with a single for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Meanwhile Brent Rooker, in his second day in the big leagues, picked up his second career hit. It was a single as part of a 1-for-2 game.

Here are all the details from Saturday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

SATURDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 6-2 to Reds

On Saturday: 1-for-5 with a single

Season stats: .226 BA, .298 OBP, .634 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 12 R

3B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Lost 7-3 to Marlins



On Saturday: 0-for-4

Season stats: .000 BA, .250 OBP, .250 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Lost 8-4 to Athletics

On Saturday: 0-for-1

Season stats: .304 BA, .402 OBP, 1.060 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Won 4-3 over Tigers

On Saturday: 1-for-2 with a single

Season stats: .333 BA, .429 OBP, .762 OPS, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 0 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 7-3 to Marlins

On Saturday: 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored

Season stats: .149 BA, .229 OBP, .590 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI, 13 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 4-3 to Indians

On Saturday: (No decision) 4.1 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 3 runs allowed (3 earned runs allowed), 3 walks allowed, 7 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 55 K, 46.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY SATURDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 5-3 over Rangers

Season stats: 0-2 record, 7.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 11 K, 9.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 6-1 to Orioles

Season stats: 2-0 record, 2.51 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 12 K, 14.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 4-2 over Cubs (Game 1), Won 5-1 over Cubs (Game 2)

Season stats: 1-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 23 K, 26.0 IP

Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Cubs

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 6-2 to Reds



Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 22 K, 18.0 IP

