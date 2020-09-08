Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/8): Rooker on early streak for Twins and Holder strong for Yanks

It was a somewhat quiet Labor Day for former Mississippi State stars in Major League Baseball, but there were at least a couple of performances of note.

Maybe the strongest showing came from former Bulldog closer Jonathan Holder. Holder continued some recent strong work for the New York Yankees as he hurled 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit and striking out two. The outing dropped Holder's season earned run average down to an impressive 2.25. Unfortunately for Holder, the relievers that followed him to the mound for New York weren't as strong and the Yankees fell 12-7 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Photo of Jonathan Holder by Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports

Elsewhere, Brent Rooker of the Minnesota Twins has put together a mini-hitting streak early on in his MLB career. After he went hitless in his debut last Friday, Rooker now has a hit in each of his last four games. He was 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored in Minnesota's 6-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

In other action, Nate Lowe picked up his first hit since being called up by the Tampa Bay Rays last week. Serving as the designated hitter, Lowe was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk as the Rays lost 6-1 to the Washington Nationals. Also, Mitch Moreland was 0-for-3 for San Diego on Monday, but the Padres won 1-0 over the Colorado Rockies.

Here are all the details from Monday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

MONDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 12-7 to Blue Jays

On Monday: (No decision) 1.2 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 2 strikeouts

Season stats: 2-0 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 14 K, 16.0 IP

DH Nate Lowe (Rays) - Lost 6-1 to Nationals

On Monday: 1-for-3 with a double and a walk

Season stats: .083 BA, .267 OBP, .433 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Won 1-0 over Rockies

On Monday: 0-for-3

Season stats: .279 BA, .374 OBP, .978 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

DH Brent Rooker (Twins) - Won 6-2 over Tigers

On Monday: 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored

Season stats: .267 BA, .313 OBP, .646 OPS, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

DID NOT PLAY MONDAY / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .234 BA, .303 OBP, .644 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 13 R

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 8-4 over Rangers

Season stats: 0-2 record, 6.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 11 K, 10.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 5-1 to Cubs

Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 27 K, 31.0 IP

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 6-1 to Nationals

Season stats: .155 BA, .231 OBP, .623 OPS, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 14 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - No game scheduled



Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 23 K, 19.0 I

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - No game scheduled

Season stats: 2-3 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 55 K, 46.0 IP

