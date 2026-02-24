Everything to Know About No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Austin Peay

The last time fans saw Austin Peay on Dudy Noble Field wasn’t a memorable experience.

The Governors came to Starkville in 2024 for a two-game midweek series and swept the Bulldogs, 3-2 and 13-10. That’s certainly not what’s expected to happen at Dudy Noble Field.

The Bulldogs’ roster and coaching staff looks drastically different now and most weren’t around for those upsets. But the fans were and they don’t forget as easily.

That gives Tuesday’s game between Austin Peay and No. 4 Mississippi State a little more drama. Because one stumble from the Bulldogs will cause some flashbacks in the stands and elsewhere.

Then again, this is an entirely new Mississippi State team.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday’s game.

The Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay rolls in with some momentum after taking a home series from Eastern Michigan, capped by an 11‑inning win on Saturday and a comfortable 6-1 decision on Sunday.

Offensively, Roland Fanning’s group hasn’t exactly been explosive, but they’ve been opportunistic. The Govs are hitting .238 as a team with just two home runs, yet they’re still pushing across seven runs a game thanks to pressure on the bases (14 steals) and enough timely swings to keep innings alive.

They’ve been a little shaky defensively with a .956 fielding percentage.

Paris Pridgen has been the sparkplug so far. The redshirt junior center fielder is hitting .409 and already has seven stolen bases, making him the guy everything tends to run through at the top of the order. Ray Velazquez and Cole Johnson have supplied the only two homers on the roster.

On the mound, the Governors have been a mixed bag. The staff ERA sits at 5.77, and opponents have hit .248 with nine home runs, but there are a few arms worth circling. Kade Shatwell leads the team with 13 strikeouts, and he’s one of three pitchers along with seniors Brody Lanham and Jackson Hohensee who haven’t allowed an earned run yet. Senior Gavin Alveti owns the team’s lone save.

Weather Report

The forecast for Tuesday afternoon calls for what’s nearly ideal weather conditions. According to the National Weather Service, it’ll be “mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”

How to Watch: Austin Peay at No. 4 Mississippi State

Who: Austin Peay Governors at No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0)

When: 4 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 5-4

Last Meeting: Austin Peay 13, Mississippi State 10 (February 21, 2024)

Last time out, Bulldogs: Mississippi State 7, Delaware 3

Last time out, Governors: Austin Peay 6, Eastern Michigan 1

Pitching Matchup

LHP Chance Cox (0-0, 10.38 ERA) vs. LHP William Kirk (1-0, 6.45 ERA)

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBD

DAWG FEED: