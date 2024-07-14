How to Watch: First Round of MLB Draft
FORT WORTH, Texas – When the clock strikes midnight, 74 college and high school baseball players will begin their professional journeys when the MLB Draft starts Sunday evening.
The first two rounds of the draft, as well as 18 compensatory and competitive balance picks, will be made Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. A preview show on MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App starting at 5 p.m.
Mississippi State fans should expect to hear at least one familiar name called out in the first round that will be televised on ESPN. Jurrangelo Cijntje is the No. 25 ranked prospect in MLB.com’s Top 250 Prospects and most mock drafts have him being selected in the first 30 picks. Outfielder Dakota Jordan is ranked 34th overall and could very well hear his name called before Sunday’s festivities are concluded.
Four other Bulldogs appear in the Top 250 prospects list, including Jordan, right-handed pitchers Khal Stephen and Nate Dohm and first baseman Hunter Hines.
The draft will continue at 1 p.m. Monday with Rounds 3-10 and again at 1 p.m. Tuesday with the final 10 rounds.
2024 MLB Draft Schedule
Sunday (Rounds 1-2)
- Time: 6 p.m.
- TV: ESPN, MLB Network, MLB.com
Monday (Rounds 3-10)
- Time: 1 p.m.
- TV: MLB.com
Tuesday (Rounds 11-20)
- Time: 1 p.m.
- TV: MLB.com
Bulldogs Ranked in MLB.com’s Top 250 Draft Prospects
- No. 25 Jurrangelo Cijntje, BHP
- No. 34 Dakota Jordan, OF
- No. 88 Khal Stephen, RHP
- No. 165 Nate Dohm, RHP
- No. 174 Hunter Hines, 1B
Frist Round Draft Order
1. Cleveland Guardians
2. Cincinatti Reds
3. Colorado Rockies
4. Oakland A's
5. Chicago White Sox
6. Kansas City Royals
7. St. Louis Cardinals
8. Los Angeles Angels
9. Pittsburgh Pirates
10. Washington Nationals
11. Detroit Tigers
12. Boston Red Sox
13. San Francisco Giants
14. Chicago Cubs
15. Seattle Mariners
16. Miami Marlins
17. Milwaukee Brewers
18. Tampa Bay Rays
19. New York Mets
20. Toronto Blue Jays
21. Minnesota Twins
22. Baltimore Orioles
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
24. Atlanta Braves
25. San Diego Padres
26. New York Yankees
27. Philadelphia Phillies
28. Houston Astros
29. Arizona Diamondbacks
30. Texas Rangers