The Bulldogs and Rebels meet for the second time in less than three weeks and for the first time without Chris Lemonis leading the maroon and white.

Taylor Hodges

University of Mississippi baseball players Luke Hill (7) and Judd Utermark (27) attempt to tag Ross Highfill (22) of Mississippi State University during the Governor's Cup at Trustmark Park on April 22, 2025 in Pearl, Miss.
Mississippi State and Ole Miss have already played once this season in the 2025 Governor’s Cup and the Rebels rallied (twice) to beat the Bulldogs 8-7 in 10 innings.

Six days later, Mississippi State sent Chris Lemonis packing and initiated a nationwide coaching search with the hopes of making a “splash” hire. Since then, though, the Bulldogs are 4-0 including a series sweep of Kentucky that saw them back on track for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 24 Ole Miss, meanwhile, has gone 4-3 since the Governor’s Cup, winning a SEC series against Vanderbilt and losing one to Oklahoma last weekend.

But like every other meeting between the Magnolia State’s two biggest rivals, records don’t really matter. The results, though, do.

This year’s results won’t have a seismic, nationwide impact. Ole Miss is pretty much assured of a spot in the NCAA Tournament and the Bulldogs need just three wins against Ole Miss and Missouri (0-24 in SEC play) to get in.

This series’ biggest impact will be in the SEC standings, where one can break up a four-way tie and create three more ties in the standings. The Rebels could move out of the bottom eight SEC teams and get a first round bye in the SEC tournament. The Bulldogs, even with a sweep of Ole Miss, wouldn’t have a similar result, but it would put them in a tie for the opportunity to play Missouri in the first round. That’s basically a first round bye, right?

Here’s everything you need to know to follow Mississippi State’s weekend series against Ole Miss:

How to Watch: No. 24 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Who: No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (33-15, 13-11 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (29-19, 10-14 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday; 2 p.m., Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network (Game 1) and SECN+ (Games 2 and 3)

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 266-212-5

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 8, Mississippi State 7 (2025 Governor’s Cup)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Kentucky, 6-1

Last time out, Rebels: def. Oklahoma, 7-3

