Mississippi State completes SEC series sweep against Kentucky
Mississippi State’s had one of those weeks that wouldn’t be shocking if it resulted in being swept by Kentucky this weekend.
The Bulldogs had to deal with their coaching being relieved of his duties, a game against Memphis the next day, two days’ worth of thunderstorms that pushed Friday’s game against Kentucky into a Saturday double-header.
But in those four games, the Bulldogs have gone 4-0 and secured the series sweep of Kentucky in a 6-1 win Sunday. The win improves their record 29-19 overall and 10-14 in SEC games.
Mississippi State never trailed in Sunday’s game, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning and a fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly. The Wildcats scored their lone run in the following half inning, but never made a serious threat to take the lead the rest of the game.
Considering recent history with the Bulldogs and leads, that may be the best thing to happen on Sunday.
Davis (2-2) got the win for the Bulldogs coming in to relieve Ligon in the fourth inning. Davis held the Wildcats to just two hits and one walk in three innings. Mississippi State had seven different players get a hit and five with RBIs, led by Joe Powell with two.
There’s still several SEC games left to be played that will have an impact on the conference’s standings. So, we’ll wait to see how this series sweep helps the Bulldogs.
But in Mississippi State’s challenging path to the NCAA Tournament, sweeping Kentucky is the best thing that could’ve happened this weekend.
SEC teams with 13 wins are projected to make the field of 64 (that could change, but for now that’s the general consensus). The Bulldogs have 10 SEC wins with six games left, including three against Missouri (0-23 in SEC).
Mississippi State doesn’t have a midweek game this week and will get plenty of time to rest up and welcome its biggest rival, No. 23 Ole Miss to Dudy Noble Field. The two teams played a couple weeks ago for the Governor’s Cup at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss. that ended in a Rebels’ 8-7 extra-inning win.
Is it crazy to think Mississippi State can win at least one game against Ole Miss and sweep Missouri to get to 14 SEC wins? Absolutely not.