LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Missouri at Mississippi State (Thursday, 5-13-21)

The Bulldogs and Tigers open up a three-game series at Dudy Noble Field

Mississippi State continues its push for a Southeastern Conference championship. The No. 3 Bulldogs keep up their quest as they open up a three-game series against Missouri on Thursday night.

Mississippi State (35-11, 16-8 SEC) is coming off of a 3-1 week that saw a series victory at South Carolina follow a midweek win over The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Missouri (12-32, 5-19 SEC) is in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, with four of those games being decided by three or fewer runs.

For State, Tanner Allen continues to be one of the hottest hitters in the Southeastern Conference, as he is hitting .406 in conference play though 24 games. Overall, Allen is the only baseball player in the SEC with at least a .300 batting average that ranks among the top 15 in hits, runs and RBIs in the conference. He enters the final two weeks of the regular season ranked No. 2 in the SEC with a .379 average, leads the conference in hits (66), ranks No. 3 in the SEC in runs (50) and No. 7 in RBIs (46).

Bulldog starting pitchers Christian MacLeod and Will Bednar became the 97th and 98th Diamond Dawgs, respectively, to reach the 100-strikeout mark for a career. MacLeod will get the ball in the series opener, while Bednar will start on Friday night. MacLeod held South Carolina scoreless for seven innings to earn SEC Pitcher of the Week honors, as he allowed just three base runners to the Gamecocks. Bednar struck out 13 South Carolina hitters in six innings of work and allowed three runs.

Missouri will wrap up SEC play against a pair of SEC West opponents in MSU and Auburn. Andrew Keefer leads the team with a .294 batting average and 42 hits. His 18 RBIs are tied for No. 2 on the team, as are his 22 runs scored in 40 starts. Seth Halvorsen leads the starting pitchers with 59 innings pitched and has 61 punch outs with a .265 batting average against.

Here are your starting lineups:

Missouri Tigers (12-32, 5-19)

Mark Vierling - 2B Tre Morris - C Andrew Keefer - RF Torin Montgomery - 1B Cameron Swanger - 3B Clayton Peterson - LF Joshua Day - SS Alex Peterson - DH Ty Wilmsmeyer - CF

Jacob Kush - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (35-11, 16-8)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - 1B Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Kellum Clark - DH Lane Forsythe - SS Brayland Skinner - LF

Christian MacLeod - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Missouri batting

- Vierling flies out to left. One out.

- Morris flies out to center. Two outs.

- Keefer with a soft line drive single to left. Runner at first, two outs.

- Montgomery grounds to short. MSU SS Lane Forsythe can't field it cleanly. Error. Montgomery reaches, Keefer advances to second. Runners at first and second, two outs.

- Wild pitch advances Keefer to third and Montgomery to second. Runners at second and third, two outs.

- Swanger taps the ball out in front of the plate. MSU catcher Logan Tanner can't field it cleanly Error. Swanger reaches. Other runners have to hold. Bases loaded, two outs.

- Peterson strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Missouri 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan singles to center. Runner at first, no outs.

- Allen doubles into the left-centerfield gap. Jordan gets to third. Runners at second and third, no outs.

- James RBI ground out to second. Jordan scores on the play. MSU leads 1-0. Allen moves up to third. Runner at third, one out.

- Hancock RBI single to right. Allen scores. It's 2-0 MSU. Runner at first, one out.

- Tanner grounds out slowly to third. Hancock moves up to second on the play. Runner at second, two outs.

-

