LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Missouri at Mississippi State (Friday, 5-14-21)

The Bulldogs try to clinch a series win over the Tigers

After a come-from-behind, 5-4 win on Thursday night, No. 3 Mississippi State takes to the field on Friday looking to clinch a series victory over Missouri. The Bulldogs and Tigers square off at Dudy Noble Field in a 6:30 p.m. contest as MSU continues to chase a Southeastern Conference championship. State enters play on Friday night only half a game out of first place in the SEC.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Friday's game right here on Cowbell Corner all night long. Again, first pitch is set for around 6:30 p.m. central and live updates will begin then.

Here are your starting lineups:

Missouri Tigers (12-33, 5-20)

Mark Vierling - 2B Tre Morris - C Andrew Keefer - RF Torin Montgomery - 1B Brandt Belk - LF Joshua Day - SS Luke Mann - 3B Ty Wilmsmeyer - CF Josh Holt, Jr. - DH

Seth Halvorsen - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (36-11, 17-8)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - 1B Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brad Cumbest - LF Kellum Clark - DH Lane Forsythe - SS

Will Bednar - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Missouri batting

- Vierling strikes out looking. One out.

- Morris lines out to second. Two outs.

- Keefer walks. Runner at first, two outs.

- Montgomery singles to left-center. Keefer advances to second. Runners at first and second, two outs.

- Belk strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Missouri 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan walks. Runner at first, no outs.

-

