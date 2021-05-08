LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at South Carolina (Saturday, 5-8-21)

The Bulldogs try to clinch the series against the Gamecocks

No. 4 Mississippi State got a dominant start on the mound from Christian MacLeod and plenty of offense to cruise to a 9-0 win over No. 19 South Carolina on Friday night. Now, the Bulldogs are searching for more.

MSU goes for the series win against the Gamecocks on Saturday in Columbia. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. central. The Bulldogs turn their starting pitching duties over to Will Bednar while South Carolina counters with Will Sanders.

You can find the latest score and live play-by-play updates of Saturday's contest right here on Cowbell Corner all game long. Again, first pitch is set for around 3 p.m. central and live updates will begin then.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 4 Mississippi State Bulldogs (34-10, 15-7)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - DH Luke Hancock - 1B Logan Tanner - C Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brad Cumbest - LF Tanner Leggett - 3B Lane Forsythe - SS

Will Bednar - P

No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks (27-16, 11-11)

Brady Allen - CF Andrew Eyster - RF Josiah Sightler - DH Wes Clarke - 1B Colin Burgess - C Braylen Wimmer - 2B Brennan Milone - 3B George Callil - SS Noah Myers - LF

Will Sanders - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan singles to right. Runner at first, no outs.

- Allen RBI triple to right-center gap. Jordan scores. MSU leads 1-0. Runner at third, no outs.

- James pops out to short. Allen holds at third. Runner at third, one out.

- Hancock two-run homer deep, way deep, over the wall in right. MSU leads 3-0.

Mississippi State and South Carolina are battling this weekend at Founders Park, home of the Gamecocks. (File photo courtesy of South Carolina athletics)

